SeaWorld (NYSE:SEAS) reports adjusted EBITDA was -$53.8M in Q2 vs. -$54M consensus and $149.7M a year ago.

By the end of the quarter, seven of 12 SeaWorld parks were operating with limited capacity, limited hours and/or limited days. Attendance was 300K vs. 6.5M a year ago.

The company believes attendance trends compared to prior year will continue to strengthen as it re-introduces special events, interactive experiences and other in-park offerings, which were temporarily suspended, and thoughtfully ramps up marketing spend. Total park attendance at parks that have been open for at least 30 days, has increased 15% on a same park basis from the week ended 28-Jun (the first full week these parks were open) to the week ended 2-Aug.

As of June 30, the company had ~$376M of cash on its books.

Shares of SeaWorld are down 3.31% in premarket action.

