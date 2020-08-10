Sean P. Galvin rejoins Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), effective immediately, this time in the role of chief financial officer.

He succeeds Alex Ioffe, who has agreed to leave the company.

Galvin previously served as CFO of KCG Holdings, the chief accounting officer at BGC Partners, and in various senior finance roles with Virtu.

Cindy Lee is promoted to deputy chief financial officer. She has been with Virtu since 2011, serving in various senior financial roles.

Ioffe was named CFO in September 2019 after Joseph Molluso unexpectedly left the company.