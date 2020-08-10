Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) +18% announces Q2 comparable store sales increase of ~18%.

Expects Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.38-$0.42.

Expects Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.66-$0.70 vs. -$0.52 consensus. Non-GAAP EPS excludes pre-tax charges of ~$19M related to the wind down of the Runners Point banner and the Eastbay restructuring, and ~$18M for costs incurred in connection with the recent social unrest.

The company will deliver positive EPS as sales increased, control expenses and despite gross margin pressure due to channel mix shift.

Q2 results are scheduled on August 21.