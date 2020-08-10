NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) reports United States delivered revenue growth of 13% in Q2; DSD Division in U.S. grew nearly 30% in June 2020.

Revenue was up 2% in Western Europe and up 10% in Latin America whereas it fell in China and Japan due to the impact of COVID-19.

Gross margin rate fell 200 bps to 60.8%, affected mostly by product mix, reflecting slightly lower sales in our Noni by NewAge division related to impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in China and Japan, and low margin retail brand sales

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.44M vs. $83K year ago.

The pending merger with Ariix, together with four additional companies in the e-commerce and direct selling channels expected to close during Q3 and combined company will derive annual revenues of more than $500M, a blended gross margin of 70%, and expected EBITDA of more than $30M.

Greg Gould, Chief Financial Officer of NewAge, commented, “The impending merger will be transformational for NewAge, not just in terms of scale and reach, but also in terms of profitability, financial flexibility, and strength to further the Company’s mission. With the imminent disposition of many of the low margin retail brands and the expected cost savings accruing from the merger of more than $20M, we expect the combined entity to generate significant positive EBITDA going forward.”

Shares down 3.7% premarket.

