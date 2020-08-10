Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) fiscal Q3 adjusted net investment income of 12 cents per share beats the average analyst estimate of 11 cents and was unchanged from 12 cents in fiscal Q2.

On an aggregate basis, adjusted net investment income of $16.8M rose from $16.2M in Q2, due to interest expense savings from the recent unsecured bond issuance and lower LIBOR, as well as higher investment income and lower professional fees and general and administrative expenses. This was partially offset by higher base management fees resulting from a larger investment portfolio.

Net asset value per share of $6.09 at June 30, 2020 rose 14% from $5.34 as of March 31, 2020.

Total investment income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 increased to $34.4M exceeds the consensus of $33.5M and crept up from $34.2M in Q2, primarily due to a larger average investment portfolio and higher yields on new originations, partially offset by lower LIBOR and lower original issuance discount income.

Originated $260.5M of new investment commitments and received $127.8M of proceeds from prepayments, exits, other paydowns and sales during the quarter.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

Previously: Oaktree Specialty Lending NII beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)