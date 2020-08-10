ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) reports Q3 beats despite the continuing pandemic impact. Revenue was down 10% Y/Y to $1.21B in the period.

Gross margin was 30.8% and operating margin was 7.4%.

ON's 300mm wafer production started in Q2, "significantly" ahead of schedule.

Operating cash flow fell 31% Y/Y to $154.5M and FCF gained 18% to $81.2M.

For Q3, ON expects $1.2-1.33B in revenue (consensus: $1.27B) and 32-34% gross margin.

"Our design win pipeline continues to expand rapidly with multiple strategic wins for our power, analog and sensor products in automotive, industrial, and cloud-power applications. We are beginning to see moderate recovery in demand across most end-markets and geographies, and we expect this recovery to continue in near term driven by improving global macroeconomic activity," says CEO Keith Jackson.

Susquehanna (Positive) raises its ON target from $22 to $24, noting that while the quarter was hurt by the pandemic, ON "does not see any meaningful order pushouts or cancellations." The firm sees the design wins as long-term positives.

ON shares are up 2% pre-market to $21.25.

Earnings call starts at 9 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.

