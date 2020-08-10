Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) promotes Anders Opedal, its head of technology and projects, as new President and CEO effective Nov. 2, to succeed Eldar Saetre, who will retire after more than 40 years at the company.

Opedal is expected to continue Equinor's transformation into a broader energy company with greater emphasis on renewable energy.

Saetre turns 65 years early next year and sees this as a natural point of retirement, Equinor says; he will officially retire from the company on March 1, 2021.

Opedal joined the company in 1997 and was tapped to lead Equinor's NOK300B project portfolio in 2011 before serving as COO and then running Equinor's Brazil business, where the company plans a big offshore oil expansion in the coming years.

Saetre joined Equinor in 1980 and rose through the ranks to become CEO in 2014.