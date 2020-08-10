Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) reports RevPAR fell 84.4% in Q2. RevPAR was down 83.6% for the North American business and 86.7% for the International business.

Adjusted EBITDA was $61M vs. $952M a year ago. Q2 adjusted EBITDA included $36 million of bad debt expense related to COVID-19.

On the balance sheet, Marriott ended the quarter with total debt of $11.8B and cash balances of $2.3B.

Looking ahead Marriott execs are fairly positive by pointing to signs of demand returning back to the market. Marriott guides for total rooms growth of 2% to 3% for the full year, despite the challenges surrounding the pandemic. Full detail are coming up on the conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Shares of Marriott are down 2.85% premarket to $91.12.

