Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Q2 adjusted FFO loss per share of 4 cents misses the average analyst estimate for a profit of 6 cents and compares with a loss of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q2 operating revenue of $10.5M falls short of the $11.0M consensus estimate and slipped from $10.9M a year ago.

Q2 net operating income was $8.7M vs. $8.8M a year earlier.

The company said the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations, so far, has been limited.

"As broader sectors of the U.S. agricultural economy are affected through supply chain and commodity price disruptions, the company believes it may experience some yet largely unidentified impact in the medium term," the company said in its earning release.

FPI doesn't expect the pandemic to materially affect global demand for food, feed, fuel and fiber, and therefore, the value of its farmland portfolio.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

