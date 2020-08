Canopy Growth (CGC) fiscal Q1 results:

Revenues: C$110.4M (+22.0%), driven by higher medical cannabis sales in Canada and Germany and strong Storz & Bickel vaporizer sales.

Net recreational cannabis revenue: C$44.2M (-10.7%). Company's Rec 2.0 products accounted for 13% of total Canada B2B sales in Q1 2021.

Net loss: (C$108.5M) (+41.6%); loss/share: (C$0.30) (+44.4%).

CF consumption: (C$118.5M) (+25.1%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA loss: $92.2M (+1.3%).

Four Ready-to- Drink cannabis beverages under Tweed, Houseplant and DeepSpace brands available nation-wide in the Canadian recreational market and over 1.2M beverage units have been shipped since late March 2020.

Shares are up 7% premarket.

