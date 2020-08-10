For the year, Synchronoss (NASDAQ:SNCR) now sees adjusted EBITDA of $20-25M, down from the prior $25-35M.
The company beat Q2 estimates on the top and bottom lines with revenue down 2% Y/Y to $76.5M and $0.16 EPS.
Q2 adjusted EBITDA totaled $11.5M, up from the $8.7M in last year's quarter.
FCF totaled $13M, driving cash and liquidity to $42.8M.
SNCR also announces a five-year renewal of its white-label cloud agreement with Verizon, the company's largest customer.
Cost-cutting efforts are still expected to deliver $45M of in-year savings and $55M of annualized savings.
SNCR shares are up 8.2% pre-market to $3.31.
