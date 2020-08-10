IBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) announces results from ten preclinical study arms assessing a line-up of adjuvants with IBIO-201, its proprietary lichenase carrier molecule (branded as LickM) fused to a coronavirus subunit protein, one of its two COVID-19 vaccine candidates (IBIO-200).

The data, generated on combinations delivered via intramuscular injection and intranasally, showed anti-SARS-CoV-2 spike titers 21 days after immunization which continued to increase over the 42-day study period. Distinct T cell (Th1 and Th2) responses were also observed.

Data analysis is continuing.