Chubb (NYSE:CB) promotes Executive Vice President Paul Krum to vice chairman, Global Underwriting and Claims, where he'll oversee high-level underwriting policy and standards-setting, and provide operational direction and oversight in underwriting execution across Chubb's property and casualty (P&C) insurance product lines, which include commercial P&C, personal lines and accident and health insurance globally.

In his current, role Krum is president of North America Commercial and Personal Insurance. He'll retain his current senior executive responsibility for global claims and risk engineering for the company.

The change becomes effected Sept. 1.

Chubb Vice Chairman John Lupica becomes President, North America Insurance, the company's largest division, also effective Sept. 1.

Lupica will have executive responsibility for all Chubb general insurance business in the U.S., Canada, and Bermuda including commercial P&C, personal lines, agriculture, and accident and health insurance. His scope of responsibility will include all products, underwriting, marketing and sales, claims, actuarial and support functions related to these business lines.