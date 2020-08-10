"Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) remains convinced of the strong strategic rationale for the acquisition of Bombardier Transportation and is confident in its ability to restore in the medium term the profitability and commercial performance of the business," the company said in a statement.

The news comes after Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRAF, OTCQX:BDRBF) reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $319M vs. a profit of $312M a year earlier, hurt by higher costs at its rail business and a more than 40% drop in business jet deliveries due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Alstom will take into account the consequences of these operating and financial developments in forthcoming discussions with Bombardier, and will update the market as required."

Alstom has gained EU clearance for the Bombardier deal compared to its failed attempt last year to combine its rail assets with Siemens, which was nixed by regulators because the companies refused to offer more concessions.