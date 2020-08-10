AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) posts Q2 net loss of 8 cents per share vs. EPS of 47 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"During the quarter, we successfully exited forbearance and were able to increase our book value per share from the estimated range of $1.80 to $1.90 at April 30, 2020 to $2.75 at June 30, 2020," said CEO David Roberts.

Book value per share of $2.75 increased from $2.63 at March 31, 2020; estimated BVPS of $1.80-$1.90 at April 30, 2020.

Roberts also points out that the company was able to transition some of its financing away from mark-to-market, recourse financing.

Ended quarter with an economic leverage ratio of 0.8x vs. 3.3x at end of Q1 and reduced number of financing counterparties to six at June 30, 2020 from 18 at March 31, 2020.

Arc Home reported record profitability of $16.9M in Q2. "Looking forward, Arc Home expects to continue to enjoy higher margins on Agency products in the near term, and has also re-entered the non-QM origination market to take advantage of long-term opportunities in the space," said Chief Investment Officer T. J. Durkin.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

