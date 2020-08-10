Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) is out with comments on the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative's decision not to extend exclusion of certain flooring products from tariffs

"Consequently those certain flooring products imported from China are again subject to the Section 301 tariffs. Currently, approximately 43% of the Company’s merchandise receipts originate from China. Approximately 10% of the Company’s merchandise receipts already are subject to the Section 301 tariffs; the remaining 33% will again be subject to the Section 301 tariffs."

The company says there is an impact to cash flow related to future product purchases from the tariff development, but a delayed impact to gross margin based primarily on the flow of inventory. LL says it has several approaches to address the impact of the tariffs, including partnering with current vendors to lower costs, altering its supply chain to source the same or similar products from other countries at lower costs, and adjusting its pricing.

