Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) announces that German regulators have signed off on a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating its off-the-shelf PLX PAD cell product in 40 hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 infection complicated by acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

The primary endpoint will be the number of ventilator-free days during the 28-day study period. Safety and survival follow-up data will be collected at day 60, week 26 and week 52.

A 140-subject Phase 2 trial in the U.S. is ongoing.