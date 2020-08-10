Kodak plummets 40% after drug loan pause

Kodak (NYSE:KODK) shares slide 40% pre-market after the weekend's news that the U.S. International Development Finance Corp. will hold up a loan agreement due to insider trading allegations.

Last month, the agency had approved a $765M loan for Kodak to switch its factories over to making pharmaceuticals that could help fight COVID-19.

Previously: Kodak loan deal on hold after allegations (Aug. 08 2020)

Deeper dive from SA contributor ASB Capital: Flash In The Pan As Kodak Share Price Set To Fall

Kodak shares had climbed as high as $60 after the loan was announced. Here's a look at the former photography company's recent rally: