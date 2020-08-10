Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) +12% in premarket, after it signed a binding commitment letter with an investor syndicate for a private placement financing of up to $25M.

The company expects to sign definitive documents for a common stock only transaction, with investors comprised of Mastiff Group, John Kim Scott, Jr. and other investors, no later than August 18.

The company also signed an exclusive license and distribution agreement with Jubilant Radiopharma, for its rheumatoid arthritis diagnostic in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Latin America, .

Jubilant will provide Navidea with an additional $19M, to be used to fund Navidea’s upcoming NAV3-32 (Phase 2B) and NAV3-33 (Phase 3) trials