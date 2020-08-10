Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) jumps 45% premarket on increased volume in reaction to positive results from a compassionate-use study evaluating narsoplimab (OMS721) in severely ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) requiring mechanical ventilation.

All patients receiving narsoplimab, a human monoclonal antibody that binds to an enzyme called mann-binding lectin-associated serine protease-2 (MASP-2), recovered, survived and were discharged from the hospital.

The company is in talks with BARDA and NIH's ACTIV Program aimed at securing funding to support the acceleration of large-scale manufacturing.

ARDS is associated with severe damage to endothelial cells (thin layer of cells lining the interior surface of blood and lymphatic vessels) which activates the lectin pathway (one of the three pathways that activates the body's complement system). MASP-2 is the lectin pathway's effector enzyme, binding to a SARS-CoV-2 protein resulting in complement activation and lung injury. Binding to MASP-2, therefore, dampens the inflammatory response.

The company has submitted the data for publication.

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.