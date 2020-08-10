Evercore ISIS upgrades J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) to an Outperform rating.

"JBHT has a unique business model that has helped the stock outperform the broader market in both times of prosperity as well as during periods of uncertainty and economic weakness."

The firm notes JBHT is the clear leader in the IMC space, with its Quantum partnership with Burlington Northern providing priority loading and an asset-intensive network that can only use JBHT’s proprietary containers and chassis, which creates unique competitive advantages and a sticky customer base. It is also noted that JBHT has been proactively investing in new, and rapid-growth, segments of the supply chain.

Evercore says it could foresee a higher, asset-light-tinted, multiple remaining on JBHT shares even as the macro and business environments normalize.

Evercore's price target of $152 is above the average Wall Street PT of $136.36.

Shares of JBHT are flat in premarket trading.