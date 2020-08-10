Intercept Pharma (ICPT) Q2 results:

Ocaliva net sales: $77.2M (+16.4%).

Net loss: ($63.3M) (+11.3%); loss/share: ($1.92) (+15.8%).

2020 guidance: Ocaliva net sales: $300M - 320M. The midpoint for analyst expectation is $296.25M.

In June, the FDA rejected the company's marketing application seeking approval to use obeticholic acid to treat liver fibrosis due to NASH. Preparations are underway for Type A meeting with the Agency on NASH Fibrosis Program.

The company pulled back its guidance during Q1 results, citing COVID-19 uncertainties.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

