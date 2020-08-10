Citing the trend toward e-commerce on social networking platforms, Morgan Stanley upgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) from Equal Weight to Overweight. PINS shares are up 4.2% pre-market to $36.45.

Analyst Brian Nowak says the social platforms are "becoming even more important touchpoints for retailers, brands and merchants" and calls PINS the "best pure play to capitalize on this trend."

Nowak also praises Pinterest's recent earnings report, which showed user growth strength and the first signs that "the gears are now in place to drive faster, more durable growth."

Morgan Stanley raises its PINS target by $10 to $44, a 26% upside to the last close.

Context: In Q2, Pinterest reported a 39% Y/Y growth in global monthly active users.