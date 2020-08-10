Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +1.8% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q2 earnings and revenues surged to $3.06B from $2.06B a year earlier, capitalizing on the record run-up in gold prices.

The company also raised its quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08/share.

Barrick says it realized an average gold price of $1,725/oz. in the quarter, up 31% Y/Y, but Q2 gold production fell 15% Y/Y to 1.15M oz.; copper production increased 24% to 120M lbs.

Barrick says YTD gold production totaled 2.4M oz., at the mid-point of its 4.6M-5M oz. annual guidance, driven by strong operating performances, particularly from Nevada Gold Mines in the U.S., Loulo-Gounkoto in Mali and Kibali in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The annual target was lowered in May in part due to a conflict with the government of Papua New Guinea over its Porgera mine.

Q2 free cash flow surged nearly 10x from the year-ago quarter to $522M.

Q2 all-in sustaining costs jumped 8.1% from Q1 to $1,031/oz., in part due to precautions for the coronavirus.

Barrick CEO Mark Bristow recently said the company would consider moving its main stock listing from Toronto to New York, although there are not yet any current plans to do so.