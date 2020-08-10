Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) names Nicole Y. Lamb-Hale and Anthony Nader to its board of trustees effective Sept. 1, 2020.

Lamb-Hale is a managing director at Kroll, a division of Duff & Phelps, a global provider of risk management solutions.

Nader is a managing director of SWaN & Legend Venture Partners, a principal investment firm that he co-founded in 2006, with investments in growth-oriented companies. He's also vice chairman of Asurion, a company that provides technology protection.

Joseph S. Vassalluzzo, who has been non-executive chairman since 2006, and Jon E. Bortz are expected to retire from the board when their terms expire with Federal's 2021 annual shareholders meeting.

When the changes are fully implemented, the board will consist of seven trustees, four of whom have joined the board since 2017.