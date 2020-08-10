Authorities in Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office confirm that a two-week quarantine imposed on Macau travelers upon their return to the mainland will be lifted throughout the nation on August 12. A negative COVID-19 virus test obtained within the past seven days and a green health code will be required to land a visa.

The city of Zhuhai in neighboring Guangdong province will begin issuing tourist visas first, which could then be expanded to the rest of the Mainland if the process goes well.

While analysts call the development a baby step in returning traffic back to Macau, there is also the risk that new COVID cases could halt forward progress.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) +5.41% , Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) +4.07% , Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) +4.14% and MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) +1.42% . In Hong Kong trading, Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF) +5.59% .

