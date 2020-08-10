CEVA +5% after earnings beat, strong revenue growth
Aug. 10, 2020 8:24 AM ETCEVA, Inc. (CEVA)CEVABy: SA News Team
- CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) +5% pre-market after Q2 results beats top and bottom line estimates.
- Q2 highlights: Revenue was up 28% y/y to $23.6M.
- Revenue breakout: Licensing and related revenues were $13.5M (+25% Y/Y) and Royalty revenue of $10.1M (+32%).
- Total operating expenses were up 21% to $22.1M.
- Cash and cash equivalent balances, marketable securities and bank deposits were ~$157M (end of the Q2), with no debt.
- Eight license agreements were concluded during the quarter, of which three were for smart sensing products and five were for connectivity products. Geographically, seven of the deals signed were in China, and one was in the U.S.
- Previously: CEVA EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (Aug. 10)