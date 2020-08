MNK,FL among top gainers

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) +266% on success of lead drug in C. diff study.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) +58% on FDA approval of OLINVYK injection.

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) +49% on licensing intellectual property to develop real-time, breath-based COVID-19 mobile testing device.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) +43% on positive narsoplimab data in severely ill COVID-19 patients.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) +24% on FDA action on Bausch Health EM-100 for allergic conjunctivitis with licensor Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) +20% on further update on sale of investment in Yidian.

iBio (NYSEMKT:IBIO) +19% on advancement of COVID-19 vaccine program.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) +19% on positive EPS guidance.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) +18% .

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) +13% on Q2 results.

Highway Holdings (NASDAQ:HIHO) +12% .

DouYu International Holdings (NASDAQ:DOYU) +11% on Q2 results.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) +10% .

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) +10% as Mullen Technologies announces further test results of its licensed solid-state polymer battery technology.

Document Security Systems (NYSEMKT:DSS) +10% .

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) +9% as FDA accepts Mallinckrodt application for burn treatment StrataGraft.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +9% .

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) +9% on Q2 results.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) +8% .

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) +9% .

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) +8% .

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) +9% on announcing dosing of first patient in clinical trial of Allocetra in COVID-19 patients with severe illness respiratory failure.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) +8% on co-marketing COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) +8% .