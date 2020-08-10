Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives hands Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) another price target increase on iPhone 12 optimism, moving from $475 to the Street-high $515, a 15% upside.

Ives cites a "discernible uptick" in forecasts for the forthcoming iPhone models, saying Apple has a "once in a decade" opportunity in the next 12-18 months.

The analyst estimates that roughly 350M of the 950M iPhones worldwide are in the upgrade window.

Ives maintains an Outperform rating and now sees a $600 bull case for the tech giant.

Apple shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $449.83.

Context: In the recent fiscal Q3 report, Apple reported $26.4B in iPhone revenue, above the $22.2B consensus.

Wall Street analysts have a Bullish stance on Apple, while SA contributors average out to a Neutral rating.

The pandemic hit Apple's supply chain and share price in March. While the virus continues to impact retail stores, Apple's shares have rallied on iPhone optimism: