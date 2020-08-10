DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is down 0.71% premarket amid swirling talk that the college football season could be scrapped by more conferences this week, including the influential Big Ten.

A number of presidents and athletic directors from Power 5 schools are reported to be in favor of playing a season in the spring if possible. Over the weekend, the MAC conference became the first FBS conference to cancel the football season.

The development isn't positive for broadcasters ESPN (NYSE:DIS), CBS (NASDAQ:VIAC), Disney (DIS) and Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA). On the betting side of things, William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY) are also in danger of seeing lost revenue from a cancellation of the college football season.

If there is a last-minute rescue of college football, it could be the impassioned pleas of Clemson All-American Trevor Lawrence that made the difference. Lawrence's tweets from yesterday are being widely circulated and sparked a popular #WeWantToPlay hashtag.