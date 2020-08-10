Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) inks agreement with an institutional investor for the sale of ~4.53M common shares at a price of $2.77575/share in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market.

Each common share is being sold with 0.75 of a common share purchase warrant. Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $2.69/share at any time prior to five years following the date of issuance.

Closing date is August 12.

Neovasc to use the net proceeds for the development and commercialization of the Neovasc Reducer™, development of the Tiara™ and general corporate and working capital purposes.