The Police Credit Union, serving California law enforcement members and their families selects NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) to transform its digital banking experience.

The company will offer the union a more personalized experience including business banking, digital credit score and live chat.

“At The Police Credit Union, we are focused on providing an exceptional experience for police and other law enforcement agency members and their families – both in the branch and digitally. With our recent expansion to serve members throughout the state of California, we have a heightened need to provide better self-service capabilities,” said Eddie Young, President and CEO of The Police Credit Union.

Source: Press Release