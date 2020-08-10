Duke Energy swings to GAAP loss but maintains full-year EPS guidance

Aug. 10, 2020 8:50 AM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) +1.6% pre-market despite reporting a Q2 GAAP loss of $817M vs. a profit of $820M for the same quarter last year.
  • Last month, Duke and Dominion Energy said they would abandon the proposed $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline; Duke says Q2 expenses related to its stake in the pipeline totaled $1.63B.
  • Excluding those costs, Duke reported an adjusted profit of $1.08/share, ahead of the consensus analyst estimate.
  • Q2 operating revenues fell 7.7% Y/Y to $5.42B, as commercial and industrial customers used less power in the quarter, weighing on volumes.
  • But Duke said it achieved $170M in cost savings measures, offsetting lower volumes and higher costs related to the pandemic.
  • The company reaffirms full-year EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.45, above $5.05 analyst consensus, and says its five-year, $56B capital plan remains intact, underpinning its clean energy investment plan and carbon reduction target of net-zero by 2050.
  • Duke has said it will take pre-tax charges of $2B-$2.5B during this year related to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline cancellation.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.