Duke Energy swings to GAAP loss but maintains full-year EPS guidance
Aug. 10, 2020 Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) +1.6% pre-market despite reporting a Q2 GAAP loss of $817M vs. a profit of $820M for the same quarter last year.
- Last month, Duke and Dominion Energy said they would abandon the proposed $8B Atlantic Coast Pipeline; Duke says Q2 expenses related to its stake in the pipeline totaled $1.63B.
- Excluding those costs, Duke reported an adjusted profit of $1.08/share, ahead of the consensus analyst estimate.
- Q2 operating revenues fell 7.7% Y/Y to $5.42B, as commercial and industrial customers used less power in the quarter, weighing on volumes.
- But Duke said it achieved $170M in cost savings measures, offsetting lower volumes and higher costs related to the pandemic.
- The company reaffirms full-year EPS guidance of $5.05-$5.45, above $5.05 analyst consensus, and says its five-year, $56B capital plan remains intact, underpinning its clean energy investment plan and carbon reduction target of net-zero by 2050.
- Duke has said it will take pre-tax charges of $2B-$2.5B during this year related to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline cancellation.