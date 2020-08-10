With work-from-home and virtual learning setups on the rise amid the pandemic, Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) launched a customized selection of high-quality, affordable audio headsets, accessories, and bundles that may support to improve productivity.

"Turtle Beach gaming headsets have absolutely helped people stay entertained and socialize with friends since March, they're also perfect accessories for working and learning from home," CEO Juergen Stark commented.

Major companies like Google, Facebook and many others have all instructed employees to work from home until next year.

Previously: Turtle Beach dips despite Q2 beats, raised full-year view (Aug 6)