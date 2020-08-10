Ahead of next week's fiscal Q2 report, BofA raises Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) price target from $460 to $520. NVDA shares are up 1.2% pre-market to $543.20.

Analyst Vivek Arya expects Q2 results to meet consensus "as data center demand remains resilient, offset somewhat by softness in more cyclical autos and proviz businesses."

Arya forecasts H2 gaming tailwinds with potential "major growth catalysts" in the new consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

BofA maintains a Buy rating on Nvidia. Wall Street analysts average out to a Bullish stance, and a $401.42 price target, while SA contributors sit at Neutral.

Nvidia will report earnings on August 19. Consensus estimates expect $3.66B in revenue and $1.97 EPS. The company has a strong history of beating earnings estimates: