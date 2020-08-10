Indoor intelligence company, Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX) receives U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification for its Ultra-WideBand (UWB) module to be used in third-party and proprietary sensors.

Radio-based UWB technology, rapidly being adopted within consumer electronics and industrial internet of things for positional accuracy, is projected to reach $2.7B by 2025 at 19.6% CAGR, according to one of Market and Markets' reports.

"This new FCC-certified UWB module will enable many of our existing and new enterprise customers to gain significant advantage," says CEO Nadir Ali.

Stock up +11% PM.

