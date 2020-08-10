AMN Healthcare Services' (NYSE:AMN) wholly owned subsidiary AMN Healthcare plans for a private offering of an additional $150M principal amount of its 4.625% senior notes due 2027; issued under the existing indenture as of October 1, 2019.

The notes will be guaranteed by the company's affiliates that guarantee its credit facilities.

Proceeds will be used to repay a portion of the existing term loan indebtedness under the credit facilities and pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

