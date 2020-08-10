Following through on its previously announced decision to sharpen its strategic focus on RAF/MEK inhibitor VS-6766 and it FAK inhibitor program in KRAS mutation-positive solid tumors, Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) has sold global development and commercialization rights to Copiktra (duvelisib) to Las Vegas, NV-based Secura Bio.

Under the terms of the deal, Veratem will receive $70M upfront, two milestone payments totaling $45M on FDA and EMA nods for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, $50M for cumulative worldwide sales beginning at $100M, licensing milestones valued up to $146M, low double-digit royalties on net sales over $100M in the U.S., Europe and UK and unspecified royalties on sales outside of the U.S., Europe and UK.

The transaction should close this quarter.