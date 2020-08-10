Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) landed an order from trash hauler Republic Services for 2.5K electric garbage and recycling trucks.

The companies did not disclose financial terms of the order.

The Tre model trucks will reportedly have a range of 150 miles and the capacity to handle 1.2K residential trash cans on a single charge.

It is the kind of development that investors are looking for out of Nikoka. Shares of NKLA are up 9.19% premarket to $40.15.

