Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF) announces a new partner, Connective Human, for their TruVet Program, throughout the month of August.

The TruVet Program is a monthly program that highlights many resources available to veterans through local and statewide organizations. This was launched with the goal of educating veterans on accessibility, benefits, and uses of medicinal cannabis.

Connective Human is a veteran owned and operated organization based in Central Florida and its core purpose is to connect corporations to nonprofits who encourage change in their communities.

