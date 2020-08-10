Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) has recruited the first patient to its Phase 1/2 trial of its anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin ((IgG)) product for COVID-19 in Israel.

The 12-subject trial will assess the safety, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of the Company’s IgG product in hospitalized, non-ventilated COVID-19 patients with pneumonia.

Patients will receive Kamada’s product at a single dose of 4g within 10 days of initial symptoms, and will be followed for 84 days.

Additionally, the company intends to further explore the potential of its IgG product as preventive therapy for COVID-19.