iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology.
Jiuxiang provides solutions for supply chain financial services, integrated payment systems, and prepaid card marketing systems.
Pursuant to agreement, IFMK will acquire 100% of Jiuxiang in exchange for ~5.04M shares of the Company’s common stock and 1,000 shares of the Company’s Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.
Post shareholders approval, the shares of Series C Preferred Stock will be converted into ~1.92M shares of the Company’s common stock.
The issuances and conversions of the Company’s common stock were at a price of $1.402/share.
Shares -3% premarket