iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK) has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of Jiuxiang Blue Sky Technology.

Jiuxiang provides solutions for supply chain financial services, integrated payment systems, and prepaid card marketing systems.

Pursuant to agreement, IFMK will acquire 100% of Jiuxiang in exchange for ~5.04M shares of the Company’s common stock and 1,000 shares of the Company’s Series C Convertible Preferred Stock.

Post shareholders approval, the shares of Series C Preferred Stock will be converted into ~1.92M shares of the Company’s common stock.

The issuances and conversions of the Company’s common stock were at a price of $1.402/share.