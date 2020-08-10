Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) climbs 17% in early trade to $8.20/share after being awarded a $1.2M contract by Diversified Technologies to supply B-TRAN devices to the United States Naval Sea Systems Command.

The objective of the project is to develop and demonstrate B-TRAN enabled high efficiency 12kV medium voltage direct current circuit breakers for the U.S. Navy as part of their ship electrification program.

The project is funded under the Department of Defense's Rapid Innovation Fund, which is designed to accelerate the commercialization of high-value, high-impact technologies.

Ideal Power believes that the low conduction loss of B-TRAN is an improvement of more than 50% compared to conventional semiconductor power switches, such as insulated gate bipolar transistors.