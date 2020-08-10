MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) rallies after topping estimates with strong growth recorded in Brazil (+37% Y/Y), Argentina (+110%) and Mexico (+96%).

Unique active users shot up 42.5% during the quarter.

The retailer turned in an operating profit of $99.4M after a $5M loss was anticipated by analysts. Gross margin was 48.6% of sales vs. 50.5% consensus and 50.0% a year ago. Operating margin was 11.3% of sales vs. -1.6% consensus.

"The pandemic generated significant changes in consumer behavior, which translated into a new milestone in the penetration of e-commerce and online payments in the region," notes CFO Pedro Arnt.

Shares of MELI are up 7.05% premarket to $1,278.00.

