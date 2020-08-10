Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) agrees to acquire Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF) for ~C$461M including debt, as Canada's top oil and gas producer seeks to expand its Western Canada acreage.

Canadian Natural will buy Painted Pony's outstanding shares for C$0.69/share in cash, a 17% premium to Friday's closing price on the Toronto Stock Exchange, plus ~C$350M of Painted Pony's debt.

The company says it is acquiring current production before royalties of 270M cf/day of natural gas and 4,600 bbl/day of natural gas liquids.

Canadian Natural says the deal allows it to further insulate against natural gas costs in its oils sands operations and has minimal impact on its low overall corporate decline rate.