Emerald Bioscience (OTCQB:EMBI) appointed 20-year biotech industry seasoned CEO Punit Dhillon, board chairman, as CEO, effective immediately; succeeding Brian Murphy, MD.

While it plans to relocate the company's corporate headquarters to San Diego, Mr. Dhillon stated, "We are working to complete the final pre-clinical steps for NB-1111, our promising glaucoma product candidate, and preparing for our first human study in Australia. As a Phase 1/2a, this human study will assess initial efficacy signals as well as safety."

Most recently, he served as VP, Finance & Operations, at Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

