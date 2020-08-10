The first patient has been dosed in an investigator-initiated study evaluating Enlivex Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:ENLV) Allocetra, on top of standard-of-care treatment, in severely ill COVID-19 patients with respiratory failures.

The co-primary endpoints are safety and the change in PaO2/FiO2 ratio number (measure of respiratory failure).

The study is being conducted independently from the company's Phase 2b study of Allocetra in sepsis-related organ failure that will launch next quarter.

Allocetra is an immune-balancing cell therapy designed to avert cytokine storms (excessive and potentially life-threatening immune responses) and restore immune balance.