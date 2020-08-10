DouYu (NASDAQ:DOYU) is up 4.1% premarket and Huya (NYSE:HUYA) up 3.8% as Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has proposed a stock-for-stock merger of the two companies, via an acquisition by Huya.

Tencent is down 3.6% before the open.

As a shareholder of both, Tencent would support the deal, it says.

It's entered into a share transfer agreement with JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) to purchase 30M Class B shares of Huya, and a separate agreement with Huya CEO Rongjie Dong to buy 1M class B shares. YY is up 2% premarket.

Through its affiliates, Tencent owns about 36.9% of share capital of Huya and 50.9% of total voting power; it's also the largest shareholder of DouYu, holding about 38% of the share capital and voting power.