Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH) jumps 25% premarket on its announcement of licensing IP rights to develop a real-time mobile testing device that has the potential to immediately diagnose COVID-19 infection through breath sample.

The device, the design of which is developed by GW, is based on nanotechnology nanoholes using plasmonics principles that allow the virus to bind to the surface, thereby allowing for the detection of an optical change that could immediately be sensed by phone cameras when an infected person's specimen is applied.

"Securing the rights to this paradigm shifting technology in the fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic is a significant opportunity for Hoth and its shareholders," says CEO Robb Knie.

