MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) says it welcomes the announcement today that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has made a significant investment.

"IAC's family of brands and digital expertise are a great complement to the direction MGM Resorts has been taking both in leveraging our digital assets to enhance our guests' experience and building a leading iGaming and sports betting business in BetMGM. We welcome IAC as a long-term strategic partner and intend to invite them to join our Board of Directors."

IAC accumulated a 12% stake in MGM on what it calls a "once in a decade" opportunity to own a meaningful piece of a preeminent brand in a large category with great potential to move online.

MGM +20.90% to $23.01.

Source: Press Release